A bomb weighing half a ton fell from an IAF fighter plane on Friday, landing in Moshav Yated near the Gaza border.

The bomb did not explode or cause any injuries.

Sappers and IAF personnel arrived at the scene to examine whether the bomb still contained explosive material, and to safely detonate it.

The IDF is investigating the incident.

A notice to Yated residents noted that they may need to evacuate their homes in order to allow for safe detonation.

"In the morning, an IAF bomb was identified in the yard of a home in the town of Yated. Security forces are working to remove the bomb. Professionals are holding a situational assessment at the scene, and in accordance with that, instructions will be provided to residents of the town who live near the landing site," the notice sent to the residents read.