Greek police clashed with protesters after a pro-Palestinian Arab march to the Israeli embassy in Athens on Wednesday, Reuters reported, citing witnesses and police officials.

More than 2,500 people marched through the streets of Athens to the Israeli embassy, carrying Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags and chanting "Free Palestine!", the report said.

A group of protesters broke off the march, which was largely peaceful, and hurled stones at police who had formed a security cordon outside the embassy. Police fired tear gas to disperse them, according to Reuters.

Three people were detained during the brief clashes, a police official said.

Anti-Israel protests have been on the rise around the world since Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and the war in Gaza which followed.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Israel in late October, weeks after the Hamas attack, where he met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed his support for Israel.

“I come here not just as an ally, but as a true friend. What happened was truly horrible, and we, from the very first moment, defended and supported the right of Israel to defend itself in line with international law,” he told Netanyahu, adding, that “you can count on our support and our help."