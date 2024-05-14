Congress has launched an investigation into 20 nonprofit organizations that have funded the recent anti-Israel demonstrations and encampments on American college campuses, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Today (Tuesday), House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and Committee on Education and the Workforce Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) addressed a letter to Department of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in which the lawmakers requested all suspicious activity reports (SARs) connected to 20 organizations that are reported to be leading, financing, and participating in the "pro-Hamas, antisemitic, and anti-American protests occurring on college campuses across the US."

“The antisemitic and illegal protest encampments occupying colleges across the country are disturbing and appear to be anything but organic. Reports now indicate multiple leftist organizations are leading efforts to fund and encourage these hateful and unlawful encampments. As part of a House-wide effort to address this issue, the House Oversight and Education and the Workforce Committees are determined to follow the money trail—something that our Committees are very good at doing. Treasury Secretary Yellen must provide Congress all suspicious activity reports connected to the organizations propping up these illegal encampments on university campuses. The antisemitism thriving on many college campuses must not go unchecked and Congress will work to expose these radical groups funding this hate to the American people,” said Chairman James Comer.

“It’s no coincidence that the day after the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack, antisemitic mobs began springing up at college campuses across the country. These protests have been coordinated and well organized, indicating that outside groups or influences may be at play. American education is under attack. It’s critical that Congress investigates how these groups—who are tearing apart our institutions—are being funded and advised before it’s too late,” said Chairwoman Virginia Foxx.

As part of the investigation, the House Oversight and Education and the Workforce Committees will also consider potential legislation to strengthen federal transparency laws regarding foreign funding at universities and work to ensure financial institutions have the proper tools to alert federal agencies of potential malign influence at these institutions of higher education.