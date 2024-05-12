Nearly 1.4 million Jews currently live in New York City and the surrounding areas,a new survey by the UJA-Federation of New York.

The study covers the five boroughs of New York City (Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island), plus Westchester County and Long Island, and examined, among other things, the demographic data, Jewish affiliation, and socio-economic status.

20% of New York Jews are Reform, 19% Orthodox, 15% Conservative and 46% are not identified with any religious denomination.

About 13,000 Holocaust survivors live in New York, the majority of whom live in Brooklyn. About 37% of married couples are intermarried couples in which one spouse is Jewish while the other spouse is not.