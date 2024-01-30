This week, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan, together with the UJA-Federation of New York, will lead a delegation of nine UN Ambassadors to Israel. The delegation will visit the Gaza envelope and the northern border. The Ambassadors will meet with hostages who returned from Gaza, with the families of hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza, and with survivors of the October 7th massacre. The Ambassadors will also receive a comprehensive overview of the terror activities of UNRWA employees.

The delegation includes the Ambassadors of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Liberia, Romania, Ukraine, and three countries that are members of the Security Council: Malta, Sierra Leone, and Slovenia. The Ambassadors will meet, among others, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

On Wednesday, the Ambassadors will visit the Kerem Shalom crossing, Kibbutz Be’eri, Kfat Aza, and the site of the Nova music festival where they will meet with survivors of the massacre at the party. On Thursday, the Ambassadors will visit the northern border and receive an overview of Hezbollah's attacks and the risk of deteriorating security in Lebanon in light of Hezbollah's violations and terrorist activities, and visit Hostages Square in Tel Aviv.

The delegation arrives against the backdrop of the campaign led by Ambassador Erdan at the UN since the October 7 massacre to preserve the legitimacy of the defensive operation in Gaza until Hamas is destroyed and the hostages are returned.

Ambassador Erdan said, “The voices superficially calling for a ceasefire in the international arena are increasing. Therefore, we must make every effort to illustrate what monsters Israel is fighting against and why the campaign in Gaza must be continued until the destruction of Hamas and the return of the hostages. Bringing the ambassadors to the southern communities and the northern border is extremely important and I am sure that the visit will help them better understand the threats that Israel is facing.”