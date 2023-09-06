Jewish organizations in the United States on Tuesday welcomed President Joe Biden's nomination of former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew as the next US ambassador to Israel.

UJA-Federation of New York said in a statement that it applauds Biden's nomination of Lew.

“A distinguished American leader, and longstanding member of New York's Jewish community, Jack is deeply engaged with every aspect of the US/Israel relationship. Jack's extensive international and policy experience, familiarity with issues critical to the Jewish community, and unwavering commitment to promoting Israel's stability in the region will make him an exemplary Ambassador," it said.

The Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) strongly welcomed Biden’s nomination of Lew and urged the Senate to move swiftly toward confirmation.

Ron Klein, JDCA’s Board Chair and former Congressman), said, “President Biden’s nomination of Jack Lew to serve as the next US Ambassador to Israel underscores the President’s strong and unwavering commitment to the US-Israel relationship, Israel’s safety and security, a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state.”

“Lew, former Secretary of the Treasury and White House Chief of Staff, is one of the most qualified nominees in US history for this critically important role. Lew’s experience and record demonstrate his commitment to the US-Israel relationship, and we have no doubt that he will be successful as US Ambassador to Israel. We urge the Senate to move quickly to consider his nomination and to send him to Jerusalem without delay,” he added.

JDCA CEO Halie Soifer said, “President Biden’s nomination of Jack Lew underscores what Jewish Americans have long known: Joe Biden is a true friend to Israel. Lew is eminently qualified for this role, and Jewish Dems urge the Senate to expedite his confirmation.”

“In the past year, Senate Republicans have obstructed nominations, which has negatively impacted US national security, military, and diplomatic priorities around the world. The US-Israel relationship is too important to leave this post vacant, and Jewish Dems urge the Senate to expeditiously move toward confirmation,” added Soifer.

American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch said, “Jack Lew’s distinguished record of public service makes him an exceptional choice to be the next US Ambassador to Israel. I look forward to working with him to advance the US-Israel relationship, strengthen Israel's place in the world, deepen the Abraham Accords, and expand ties between Israel and the Arab world.”

“This is an outstanding nomination by President Biden. Jack Lew will be a tremendous Ambassador to Israel,” he added.

Lew, who practices Orthodox Judaism, has observed Shabbat throughout his governmental career and has deep relationships with the Jewish community throughout the US.

He will replace Thomas Nides, who resigned as US Ambassador to Israel in May. Lew would be the third Orthodox Jew to serve as US Ambassador to Israel, and the first to do so under a Democratic President. Daniel Kurtzer served as the Bush administration's envoy to Israel from 2001 to 2005, and David Friedman served as ambassador under the Trump administration from 2017 to 2021.