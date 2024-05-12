A group of activists from the central Florida chapter of the 'Queers for Palestine' movement blocked the exit to Disney World on Interstate 4 in Orlando Florida yesterday (Saturday).

According to the activists, the reasons for their blocking families from the Disney World resort is that the company "supports genocide" in Gaza and the introduction of an Israeli superhero in the upcoming Marvel movie 'Captain America, Brave New World.'

The activists wore keffiyehs to cover their faces, blocked the exit with their vehicles, and unfurled a large banner that read "Free Palestine" across the exit.

Many motorists attempted to drive around the protesters so as to reach the theme parks. One man got out of his car to confront the demonstrators

“You are losing people to your cause because of this," the man told the protesters. "Think a little bit. You are causing people to actually hate you.”

One protester told the man to "go f- yourself" and called him a “genocide sympathizer.”

Police arrived at the scene a little more than 10 minutes after the protest began and arrested the activists who were blocking the street.

The upcoming Captain America movie is set to feature the character Sabra, an Israeli superhero who first appeared in Incredible Hulk #250 in 1980. Sabra was created by writer Bill Mantlo and artist Sal Buscema. Her secret identity is Ruth Bat-Seraph. A mutant like the X-Men, Sabra works for the Mossad and possesses the powers of superhuman strength, speed, agility, reflexes, endurance, and stamina. In her early appearances, Sabra fought the Hulk and has gone on to be an ally of the X-Men.