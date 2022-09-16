A funnel cloud was spotted over Disney World in Orlando, Florida on Thursday with shocked guests taking cover as severe thunderstorms hit Central Florida.

Footage of the funnel cloud was captured by guests at the theme park who moved to safer terrain until the severe storm passed.

Locals said that they had never seen a funnel cloud over Disney World before, according to the New York Post.

The weather incident occurred at around 6:20 p.m. after the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a warning for the Orlando area stating brief funnel clouds could occur as the storm stayed over the city.

“These types of funnel clouds are harmless, but on rare occasions, they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph,” the NWS said.

The funnel cloud did not cause any damage or touch the ground, which would have indicated a tornado.

According to the Florida Climate Center, Florida has more thunderstorms than any other part of the US, with Central Florida experiencing thunder and lightening over 80 days per year on average.