Memorial beam lights up Defense Ministry building
Helipad on Defense Ministry rooftop to be lit up with Israeli flags and the word 'Yizkor,' massive memorial candle to be projected onto the structure, along with the number of Israel's fallen.
Israel National News May 11, 2024, 9:28 PM (GMT+3)