Following attempts by Hamas to reassemble its terrorist infrastructure and operatives in the area, on Saturday morning, the IDF called on the civilian population of Jabaliya and the surrounding areas to temporarily evacuate to shelters in western Gaza City.

This is in order to reduce harm to the civilian population and to move civilians away from the combat zone, in accordance with international law.

In continuation of the IDF's precise operations in specific areas of eastern Rafah, and following terrorist activities and fire carried out by Hamas from the area, following the directive of the government, the IDF called on the population from additional areas in eastern Rafah to temporarily evacuate to the expanded Humanitarian Area in Al-Mawasi.

So far, approximately 300,000 Gazans have moved towards the Humanitarian Area in Al-Mawasi.

The calls for the temporary evacuation are being communicated to residents through flyers, SMS messages, phone calls and media broadcasts in Arabic.

The IDF continues to act against the Hamas terrorist organization, which uses the residents of Gaza as human shields for its terrorist activities and infrastructure.

Evacuating civilians from Jabaliya IDF spokesperson