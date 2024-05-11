The Hamas terror group on Saturday published a video clip of hostage Nadav Popplewell, 51, who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nirim on October 7.

Popplewell is the son of Channah Peri, who was released from Hamas captivity during a November 2023 prisoner swap deal. The video is the first sign of life from him.

Popplewell's brother, Ro'ee, was murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7.

Ro'ee's body was found about a day after his mother and brother were kidnapped.

In the video, Popplewell can be seen speaking, with bruises to his face. It is not clear when the video was taken.