IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi spoke on Friday with cadets from the ground officers course, pilots course, and naval officers course as part of the “Joint Services Shabbat” held at the IDF's Officers’ Training School (Bahad 1) during the "Swords of Iron" war.

The weekend will be spent by the cadets together, delving deeper into the character of the commander in the Israel Defense Forces, with the aim of emphasizing the importance of cooperation between the branches of service (ground, air and navy).

Throughout the weekend, the cadets will address the challenges they are likely to encounter, the dilemmas, and the values that guide them on the battlefield - in the air, sea, and on land, and leadership in war.

"Remember, we are approaching Memorial Day after a difficult year, with commanding from the front, the memory of the fallen, and our belief in the justice of our path even after a difficult year, and in the face of challenges that are yet to come. This is the strength, this is the thing we trust ourselves with and I trust you to advance with. We will do the right thing -with quality, values, and professionalism, and we will provide many more days of independence for our country,” Halevi told the cadets.

“We have very good tactical operational achievements against the Hamas military wing, but we are not finished. We are committed to doing everything we can to bring back the hostages.”

“We have a deep obligation to return the residents of the Gaza Envelope communities with great security and stability moving forward. Therefore, this is a long war, and we are very determined to continue,” he added.

