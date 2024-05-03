Hamas was expected to respond on Thursday night to the Egyptian proposal for a ceasefire-prisoner swap deal, but the Egyptian and Qatari brokers requested additional time before a final answer is received, Al Akhbar reported.

According to the report, the brokers received clear signs that Hamas' response will almost certainly be negative, and that the terror group will not accept the existing plan.

Egyptian sources told Al Akhbar that over the past two days, Egypt, the US, and Israel have held negotiations in order to prevent the negotiations from collapsing, and attempt to reach an agreement which will be acceptable to Hamas. In light of this, the sources reported that "Cairo extracted an Israeli promise to delay the beginning of any Rafah operation, at least until the end of the week."

The newspaper also said that an additional Hamas delegation, led by Khalil al-Hayya, will arrive in Cairo with proposals for amendments to the current agreement. Sources also told Al Akhbar that "Hamas wants confirmation regarding the full withdrawal of IDF forces from all areas in Gaza, and especially from Wadi Gaza or the area of Netzarim - and this withdrawal must be undertaken, from its perspective, as soon as possible, with the promise of full freedom of movement between the northern and southern Strip."

Hamas is also demanding to cancel the paragraph which discusses civilians and military personnel, insisting that no non-Palestinian Arab body be present in any part of the Gaza Strip - and that the withdrawal be complete - including near the border with Israel, and in the near future, at the end of the first stage.

Hamas' other condition pertains to the demand for a comprehensive ceasefire. Hamas sources have said that Hamas demands clear discussion of this condition.

According to the Al Akhbar report, Hamas is demanding that Turkey be a guarantor to the agreement, along with the US, Egypt, and Qatar. This is because the US has refused to allow Russia to be a guarantor.

The sources said that the Egyptians are currently managing the pressure placed on Hamas, claiming that the US position is worthy, and that Washington is very interested in reaching a deal and is pressuring the Israeli government. According to those sources, one of the reasons the US is trying to prevent a Rafah operation stems from the fact that it is interested in ending the violence on US campuses.

"The coming hours will be decisive, since the US is discussing guarantees to not return to the war if Hamas agrees to a ceasefire. You cannot pressure Israel more than what is happening now," the Egyptian sources said.

At the same time, the gist of what was passed to the brokers by Hamas leadership in Gaza (Yahya Sinwar) was that the conditions for a guarantee for a cessation of the war, complete withdrawal, and assurance of freedom of movement, are "basic and cannot be deviated from."