US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday and stressed the US position that any operation in the Gazan city of Rafah would need to include a plan to evacuate Palestinian Arab civilians.

Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said in a statement following the call that the two discussed “the ongoing hostage negotiations, humanitarian assistance efforts, and Rafah.”

“Secretary Austin reaffirmed his commitment to the unconditional return of all hostages and conveyed the importance of increasing the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza to flood the zone, while ensuring the safety of civilians and aid workers,” Ryder said.

“The Secretary also stressed the need for any potential Israeli military operation in Rafah to include a credible plan to evacuate Palestinian civilians and maintain the flow of humanitarian aid,” he added.

Austin also “reiterated the United States' commitment to supporting Israel's defense,” the statement concluded.

The conversation followed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to Israel, during which he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as with Gallant.

Speaking to reporters at Ashdod Port, Blinken was asked about a potential Israeli operation in Rafah and whether Israel has provided a viable plan for such an operation.

“On Rafah itself, look, our position is clear. It hasn’t changed; it won’t change. We cannot, will not support a major military operation in Rafah absent an effective plan to make sure that civilians are not harmed. And no, we have not seen such a plan. And at the same time, there are other ways – and in our judgment, better ways – of dealing with the real ongoing challenge of Hamas that does not involve or require a major military operation in Rafah. We’ve been talking with the Israelis about that; we’ll continue those conversations,” replied Blinken.