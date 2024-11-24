Defense Minister, Israel Katz, spoke on Friday with Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, the Rabbi of Samaria and a representative of the Good Land organization.

The two spoke after the Minister announced ending the use of administrative detention for Jews, and the Rabbi thanked him for this decision and suggested an alternative to detention that would include talks between the rabbis and the suspects.

"Our brave Defense Minister, Israel Katz, I have no words," said Rabbi Levanon. "We are all grateful and thankful for the brave move you have made. The opposition of the Left is proof that this move is indeed correct, and who is being interviewed in the media? Ahmed Tibi who objects to this. That is the clearest sign."

The rabbi commented on Minister Katz's request to the Shin Bet to find another solution: "Other than strengthening your hands and congratulating you on your success in the future, you said a wonderful thing, that the Shin Bet must provide alternative options for administrative detention. Involve the rabbis, our communication with the boys can be beneficial. You don't need administrative detention for that."

Katz thanked the rabbi and said that administrative detention is an illegal tool, especially since it is used only against a part of the population, that is already persecuted and being sanctioned, the Amana movement and more. He also said that this was the reason for his announcement and added that he would be in contact with the rabbis about the rabbi's proposal, saying it was an issue in which they could contribute.

On Friday, Katz reported that he held a meeting this week with Shin Bet head, Ronen Bar, and informed him of his decision to stop using administrative detention and asked him to find alternative measures.

Arutz Sheva – Israel National News has learned that Katz decided not to cancel the existing orders against eight Jews detained by administrative order, but notified that they would not be extended.

Minister Katz said: "In a reality where Jews in Judea and Samaria are subject to severe Palestinian threats of terror, with the support and backing of the Iranian axis of evil that is working to establish an eastern terror front against the State of Israel, and unjustified international sanctions are being taken against Jews and Jewish towns and organizations – it is unacceptable for the State of Israel to take such a severe step against its residents."

"If there is suspicion that criminal acts have been committed, the perpetrators can be prosecuted, and if not, there are other preventive measures that can be taken beyond administrative detention," he explained.

The Minister stressed: "I condemn any act of violence against Palestinians and taking the law into one’s own hands. I also appeal to Jewish leadership to express an unequivocal position on the issue. The IDF and other security and law enforcement agencies must be allowed to deal with Palestinian terrorism and violence and residents must not take the law into their own hands."