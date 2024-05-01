Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday held a private meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

An expanded meeting will be held later on Wednesday.

Among those expected to attend are Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister, the Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Chief-of-Staff, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary and his successor, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Adviser and the Israeli Ambassador to the US.

From the American side, the US Ambassador to Israel, the Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs and the Special Envoy on Middle East Humanitarian Issues are expected to attend the meeting.

Earlier on Wednesday, Blinken met Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and spoke with protesters demanding the release of hostages held by the Hamas terror group.