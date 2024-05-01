US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday morning engaged with family members and demonstrators at a Tel Aviv protest for the release of hostages.

Later, he said, "I just wanted to tell you I just had an opportunity to meet with some of the families of some of the hostages, as I have on every visit to Israel, and of course as President Biden has done and so many of my colleagues have done."

"I just wanted to share with you what I just shared with them: Bringing your loved ones home is at the heart of everything we’re trying to do, and we will not rest until everyone – man, woman, soldier, civilian, young, old – is back home."

"There is a very strong proposal on the table right now. Hamas needs to say yes and needs to get this done. That is our determination, and we will not rest, we will not stop until you’re reunited with your loved ones. So please keep strong, keep the faith. We will be with you every single day until we get this done. Thank you."

Earlier on Wednesday, Blinken said, "We’re determined to get a ceasefire that brings the hostages home, and to get it now. And the only reason that that wouldn't be achieved is because of Hamas."

He added, "There is a proposal on the table. And as we've said, no delays, no excuses. The time is now. And the time is now long past due to bring the hostages home to their families."