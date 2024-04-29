Since the beginning of the war, the IDF has been operating to neutralize and destroy the underground infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

Over recent weeks, IDF forces, led by the engineering unit of the Gaza Division and others, have been operating to map and destroy two offensive terror tunnels in the Beit Hanoun area in the northern Gaza Strip.

The tunnels had been under continuous intelligence and technological surveillance.

Last week the two tunnels were destroyed, with one belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization and the other belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

The two tunnels did not cross into Israeli territory, and were destroyed.

"The IDF will continue to work to destroy the underground infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and to eliminate the capabilities of the terrorist organizations, first and foremost, of Hamas," an IDF statement read.