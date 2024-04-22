British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak published a video message today (Monday) wishing Jewish people a happy Passover on the eve of the festival of freedom.

"This is a moment for families and communities to give thanks, to gather around the Seder table, and break matzah together," Prime Minister Sunak began, noting that "for too many families, there will be empty seats."

"My thoughts are with those who lost loved ones on the 7th of October and those who continue to be held hostage. And we will continue to stand with Israel against the kind of reckless attack that we saw earlier this month from Iran," Sunak said.

"The promise of Passover is that better times lie ahead," he said. "So, to the Jewish community in the UK and around the world, whether your loved ones are near or far, I hope that this holiday brings some comfort and a reminder of that promise of a better tomorrow."