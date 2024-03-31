In response to the IPC’s (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification) recently released report regarding the availability of food in Gaza, COGAT released its assessment of the report.

“It is COGAT'S assessment that the report does not reflect the full situation in the Gaza Strip in regard to food security and availability of food," COGAT began.

"The report contains multiple factual and methodological flaws, such as self attested informational gaps, relying on problematic sources including the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health and excluding important information,” COGAT declared.

“Many of the report’s recommendations suggest steps that Israel has already taken in order to facilitate humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip,” COGAT adds.

They addressed one claim in particular as being incorrect: “Israel has placed no limit on the amount of humanitarian aid that can enter the Gaza Strip and will continue working with our partners on additional initiatives to facilitate aid via land, air and sea to all parts of the Gaza Strip.”