The IDF reports that for the first time, it is prepared for the arrival of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by sea.

A ship carrying humanitarian aid from the WCK (World Central Kitchen) organization and funded by the United Arab Emirates set sail on Tuesday from the port of Larnaca in Cyprus toward the Gaza Strip. This was carried out in coordination with Israeli security and civilian authorities, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel and at the request of the U.S. government.

The delivery of the aid was facilitated after all the equipment on the ship underwent a comprehensive security check and was accompanied by Israeli officials to ensure that humanitarian aid alone reaches the Gaza Strip.

In addition, six humanitarian aid trucks containing aid from the World Food Programme (WFP) entered the northern Gaza Strip via the 96th Gate along the security fence on Tuesday. This was carried out in accordance with government directives and in coordination with the IDF and COGAT, following an agreement with the American government. Israeli security officials carried out a prior security check on the trucks at the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

Furthermore, over 1,000 aid packages have been airdropped into the Gaza Strip in over 12 airdrops by foreign countries during the last week.