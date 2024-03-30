Forces from the 401st Brigade and Shayetet 13, under the command of the 162nd Division, together with the Intelligence Directorate and the ISA, continue to operate in the Shifa Hospital compound.

In recent days, IDF soldiers encountered terrorists outside the hospital building and eliminated them.

With guided intelligence by the Intelligence Directorate and the ISA on the presence of senior members of the terrorist organizations in the hospital buildings, forces from Shayetet 13, the Duvdevan Unit and the Nahal Brigade's Reconnaissance Unit, conducted a targeted raid on a building in the hospital where they encountered terrorists.

During the encounter with armed terrorists who came out of the ER compound, a number of terrorists were eliminated, including senior Hamas leader Ra'ad Thabat and Mahmoud Khalil Ziqzouq. During an encounter in the maternity hospital, the terrorists Fadi Dewik and Zakariya Najeeb were eliminated.

The forces apprehended and eliminated terrorists in close combat, discovered numerous weapons, including sniper rifles, Kalashnikov rifles, magazines, grenades, and intelligence materials.

Following the operation, the IDF stressed, "IDF and ISA forces continue to operate in the compound while avoiding harm to civilians, patients, medical teams, and medical equipment."

Mahmoud Khalil Ziqzouq IDF spokesperson

Zakariya Najeeb IDF spokesperson