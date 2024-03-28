The United States and Britain on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a fund-raising network aligned with the Hamas terrorist organization, Reuters reported.

The US Treasury Department said in a statement that the punitive measures target two individuals and three entities described as key financial facilitators involved in fundraising for Hamas, which is defined as a terrorist group by both the US and Britain.

"Treasury remains committed to degrading Hamas' ability to finance its terrorist activities, including through online fundraising campaigns that seek to funnel money directly to the group," Treasury Under Secretary Brian Nelson said in the statement, as quoted by Reuters.

"This action is being taken as part of a collaborative effort with the United Kingdom's Office of Foreign Sanctions Implementation, which is implementing sanctions on these same targets," the statement said.

The measures target the Gaza Now organization, which Treasury said had started raising funds online after the Hamas October 7 attack.

Wednesday’s announcement is the fourth US and British coordinated sanctions action related to Hamas fundraising efforts since October 7.

In January, the United States sanctioned networks of Hamas-affiliated financial exchanges in Gaza, their owners, and associates. In conjunction with this action, Australia and the United Kingdom also placed sanctions on key Hamas officials and facilitators.

Last November, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced sanctions on Hamas-affiliated individuals and entities in connection with the October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel.