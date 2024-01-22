The United States today imposed its fifth round of sanctions on Hamas since the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

Today’s action targeted networks of Hamas-affiliated financial exchanges in Gaza, their owners, and associates. In conjunction with this action, Australia and the United Kingdom also laced sanctions on key Hamas officials and facilitators.

The State Department commented: "We remain committed to working with our allies and partners to dismantle the financial infrastructure that supports Hamas operations."

"We will continue to use all of our tools to target Hamas, its financiers, and its financial transfer mechanisms that funnel funds in support of Hamas’s terrorist activities."