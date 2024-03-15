Yarden Gonen, whose sister is held by Hamas, speaks to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about the UN visit and the confrontation with lies and hate.

“We joined the Foreign Ministry trip to the UN Security Council. They invited the families of a lot of the hostages, as well as a released hostage, Aviva Segal, to see what they were going to talk about after the sexual abuse report. The UN itself released the report, and special envoy Pramila Patten came to Israel and interviewed the hostages’ families and the released hostages about the sexual abuse that occurred on October 7th while the hostages were in captivity, and the risks for the hostages that remain in captivity.”

She reflected on the outcome of the deliberations in the Security Council: “I think the most important thing there that I heard was the demand, first of all, to condemn Hamas, and to release all hostages immediately and unconditionally. That was something that we really waited to hear from them loud and clear, and I think this report really affected their decision and their demand. I was so glad to hear that, especially the representative of the United States, that I really don't have enough words to thank her. I met her two weeks ago, and she's an amazing person and representative. She is speaking for the free world and for humanity. We should all listen to her.”

Yarden believes that the report has the potential to make a genuine difference. “I think that this report the sexual abuse report really affected those representatives, and I'm waiting to hear the results of the committee to see how they are going to make a difference with their decision. I hope for our government to use this report against the world, to everyone that could even possibly say ‘alleged’ up until now, that this is not alleged anymore, this was proven. It's something that we all should listen to and act for their release.’’

She addressed the claims of Israeli troops sexually abusing Palestinians: ‘’It was hard to hear and to see that they didn't want to listen. When we had complaints about sexual abuse, they didn't want to listen, but they were very quick to accept the alleged complaints about the Israeli soldiers by the Palestinians. Why didn't you say anything up until now? Now, when the report has been published, you remember to say something about that?’’

‘’I'm choosing to stay optimistic and hear the most important thing - that they're condemning Hamas and screaming the demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.’’

She also discussed the unifying nature of the Hostages’ Families Forum: ‘’Hamas didn't stop to ask any one of those who were massacred or kidnapped about their religion or politics. If it didn't matter to them, it shouldn’t to us. It's like a mini-Israel here, and the families of the hostages include all kinds of religions, ideologies, and political beliefs. This is something that we really want to stress, that unity is above all. We all agree that the hostages should be released as soon as possible, and this is what keeps us together.

“The understanding that we understand each other best, more than anyone in the world, probably because no one experienced what we did, and the talking amongst us, are different now. We understand each other’s pain and the absence of our loved ones, and that is why it's so important to us to stay together and to make decisions together, by democracy. If someone wants to act in a way that the Forum doesn't agree with, they can just act on their own. We also agree that it's important that each and every one of us should have the opportunity to express what he feels.”

She concluded with a call for unity throughout the nation. “The unity is so important to us, to stay strong together, because together we can win and fight against all terror and evil. Purim is soon, and Esther wasn’t the queen at first - she was abducted she was kidnapped from her own family. She was a slave. She turned this around, both her fortune and her future, and turned into a queen. She eliminated the evil, and freed the Jews and the Israeli nation. I feel like this is our time to be together, to celebrate the importance of what Esther was experiencing back then, and hopefully all our families and the 134 hostages will experience soon enough.”