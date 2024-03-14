National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir recently wrote a letter of support to Israel Police officers. The letter comes amid an investigation into a Jerusalem police officer who shot a teenager who was launching fireworks at police forces.

“When I took office as Minister of National Security, I set myself the goal of reinstating the pride of the Israel Police, and planting in them the feeling that they will be supported when they take action as our emissaries on the battlefront.”

“The same way that when our soldiers are working bravely and determinedly against those oppressing us, they received nearly unanimous support, our heroic police officers who work night and day to protect Israel and its citizens deserve the same treatment.”

Ben-Gvir noted that this is far from the first time he has said this: “It is for this reason that in my policy paper at the beginning of the year, I wrote ‘the purpose of the Minister is first and foremost to give the Ministry and its various services unequivocal pride and support for their operations within bounds of the law. Practically speaking, every time an Israel Police officer works determinedly against those seeking to harm us, in accordance with the law, he has and will continue to receive my complete support as the Minister appointed over the Israel Police.”

Ben-Gvir recounted his accomplishments in office: “The results have already proved themselves. For the first time in years, the wave of resignations among police has been stopped and even reversed. Your approach, police officers, is more aggressive and seeks to engage the enemy more.”

He moved on to the situation since the war broke out: “On October 7th, thousands of bloodthirsty murderers went out to ‘destroy, kill and annihilate,—young and old, women and children’ (Esther 3:13). Israel Police officers from all over the country risked their lives to protect the state and its citizens, killed terrorists, and saved many lives. Fifty-eight officers were killed in action.”

“Since then, Israel has been at war on all fronts. Israel Police officers form the bulwark against our enemies who attempt to carry out terrorist attacks within Israel, all without abandoning the complex assignments that they carry out as a matter of routine.”

He encouraged the officers to carry on their work: “The scriptures say that emissaries on their way to perform a commandment are protected from harm. In the same way that we equip our officers with the best equipment to prevent them from being harmed, we must also equip them with support, so that they will not be harmed or fear that they will be left alone in battle.”

He concluded: “A society that does not support its police when they fight on the front will find that it has no one to fight for it. Dear police officers and commanders, I will continue to support and encourage you. I will not allow shaming or lawless attacks by the media to harm you, and they will not move me from my chosen path - complete support for those who work determinedly to protect the lives of Israeli citizens.”