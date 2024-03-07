Russia's Federal Security Service has announced that it has stopped an ISIS attack against a Moscow synagogue.

The terrorists intended to attack the synagogue with firearms. Russian authorities neutralized them after an exchange of gunfire.

"While being arrested, the terrorists put up armed resistance to the Russian FSB officers, and as a result were neutralized by return fire," the security service was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying in a statement.

"Firearms, ammunition, as well as components for the manufacture of an improvised explosive device were found and seized," the FSB added.