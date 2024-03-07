FSB agent
FSB agentiSTOCK

Russia's Federal Security Service has announced that it has stopped an ISIS attack against a Moscow synagogue.

The terrorists intended to attack the synagogue with firearms. Russian authorities neutralized them after an exchange of gunfire.

Related articles:

"While being arrested, the terrorists put up armed resistance to the Russian FSB officers, and as a result were neutralized by return fire," the security service was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying in a statement.

"Firearms, ammunition, as well as components for the manufacture of an improvised explosive device were found and seized," the FSB added.