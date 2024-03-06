Khalil al-Hayya, deputy to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, has sent a message that Hamas will not compromise on the release of archterrorist Marwan Barghouti, the Jordanian Al Ra'i al-Youm reported.

According to Maariv, which quoted the Jordanian news outlet, Al-Hayya also sent a document to Egypt's intelligence chief, saying that Hamas demands a cessation of the war in Gaza for one week before the hostages are released, as well as Israel's complete withdrawal from Gaza and international guarantees that the Israeli forces will not return to the area.

Hamas is also demanding freedom of movement throughout Gaza and that those evacuated from northern Gaza be allowed to return home. The terror group will also not provide the information on which hostages will be released or their conditions, and the Israeli hostages will be released in stages.

The document said that Hamas completely opposes the suggestion that terrorists released in the prisoner swap be released to locations outside of the "Palestinian territories." The document also states that all 57 of the "Shalit deal" terrorists who were rearrested following continued involvement in terror be released in the current deal.

Hamas is also demanding the release of 160 terrorists who received heavy sentences, among them Marwan Barghouti, Ahmad Sa'adat, Abdullah Barghouti, Ibrahim Hamad, and Abbas al-Sayed.