The US army continued on Tuesday to strike Houthi targets in Yemen.

In a statement, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces shot down one anti-ship ballistic missile and three one-way attack unmanned aerial systems launched from Iranian-backed Houthi controlled areas of Yemen toward USS Carney (DDG 64) in the Red Sea.

There were no injuries or damage to the ship, CENTCOM said.

Later, CENTCOM forces destroyed three anti-ship missiles and three unmanned surface vessels (USV) in self-defense, the statement said.

The missiles and USVs were located in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

“CENTCOM forces identified the missiles, UAVs, and USVs and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the U.S. Navy ships in the region. These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels,” said CENTCOM.

The announcement on the strikes came hours after the Houthis claimed they carried out a military operation in which they targeted two US warship destroyers in the Red Sea.

The Houthis’ military spokesman, Yahya Sarea, said in a televised speech that the ships were targeted with a number of naval missiles and drones.

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have upped their attacks on vessels since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition, made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.

In mid-January, with support from other countries, the US and Britain targeted just under 30 Houthi locations with 150 different weapons. The two countries have continued to strike Houthi targets since.

The Houthis have been unfazed by the strikes and have vowed to continue to target ships in the Red Sea.