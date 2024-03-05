Real estate tycoon Mohamed Hadid, the father of models Gigi and Bella Hadid, lashed out at US President Joe Biden in a rant on Instagram, calling the President a "Zionist criminal" who would be "hunted down" like the Nazis.

"This is Biden's war on the Palestinian people," Hadid wrote. "He will be in the court with the rest of the Zionist criminals. We will hunt them down like they did the Nazis."

Hadid's screed was written over a video of economist Jeffrey D. Sachs, another critic of Israel who claimed that the US was the main force behind the war between Israel and Hamas and is the only nation that can end the war.

In October, just a few weeks after Hamas committed the worst massacre of the Jewish people since the Nazi Holocaust, Hadid posted a graph comparing te State of Israel to the Nazis.

In his October post, Hadid equated the false accusation that Israel has engaged in "carpet bombing" to the Nazi gas chambers and stated that "both added and labeled the victims as terrorists."

Hadid was born in Nazareth. His family fled during Israel's War of Independence in 1948 and settled in the US. He identifies as a Palestinian.

Both of Hadid's daughters have also harshly critiqued Israel in posting about the Israel-Hamas war.