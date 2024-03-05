The US administration has clarified that there will be no ceasefire until an agreement is reached to free those held hostage in Gaza.

Sources in the US government told Kan News, "A ceasefire which is not within the framework of a deal is a victory for terror."

The statement follows a trip by Israel's Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) to the US.

During his visit, Gantz sent a message to US officials that the administration needs to increase pressure on Egypt and Qatar, so that they will force Hamas to compromise in a way which will allow a deal to move forward.

On Monday night, Minister Benny Gantz (National Unity) told Biden administration officials that despite the difficulties and the pressures, Israel will decimate Hamas' leadership in Rafah, as part of the goals of the war.

Among other things, Gantz told National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan that "ending the war without clearing out Rafah is like sending a firefighter to extinguish 80% of the fire," Israel Hayom reported.