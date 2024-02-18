The heads of UNRWA, the UN agency that cares for the descendants of Palestinian Arab refugees, have repeatedly claimed that the organization faces financial ruin due to the loss of Western funding following the proven connections between UNRWA employees and the Hamas terrorist organization and the massacre of October 7.

Despite these claims, Israel Hayom reported that UNRWA has posted on LinkedIn and social media listings for the recruitment of new employees, including senior positions.

The organization, which fired several of its employees after it became clear that they participated in the October 7 massacre, wrote in the postings that UNRA's staff "is expected to meet high standards of neutrality and integrity," and in addition, they noted that this also includes "respect and commitment to human rights."

Some users responded sarcastically, "Will I get a bonus if I participate in the massacre?" "Do you teach how to kill people or do I need a diploma?", "I have a degree in tunnel digging and construction," and "I have no experience with explosives, but I learn quickly."

One person asked, "Do I have to kill Jews?" Another surfer answered her, "It depends on the context", referring to the reactions of the presidents of prestigious universities in the US who said that calls for genocide against Jews require "context."