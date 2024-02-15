Canadian MP Marco Mendicino on Wednesday denounced the anti-Israel protest at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto this week, which turned into a display of antisemitism.

Toronto Police launched an investigation after pro-Palestinian Arab protesters gathered outside of Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto on Monday evening, reportedly blocking access and chanting in support of Hamas.

Posts on social media have documented videos and photos from the protest, which included at least one protester scaling the hospital with a Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flag.

Mount Sinai Hospital is deeply rooted in Toronto’s Jewish community. It was established in 1923 as a response to antisemitic sentiments and practices that restricted Jewish doctors and patients from many hospitals at the time.

“Mr. Speaker, in 1913 Jews were prohibited from practicing medicine in any hospital in Toronto, but four brave women from the Jewish community worked tirelessly and raised enough support to open the doors to an institution that is known today as Mount Sinai Hospital, a world leader in the delivery of health care in over 45 languages,” Mendicino said in remarks in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

“Ironically, this sacred ground of healing was the target of an antisemitic protest that undermined the health and safety of the patients and medical professionals who work there. The hatred must come to an end. The attacks against synagogues, schools, businesses and neighborhoods must stop,” he added.

Mendicino also stated that the burden of fighting antisemitism must not fall only on the Jewish community. “We must all put our shoulder to the wheel…for only if we stand together, can we end antisemitism and live up to the vision of Mount Sinai.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned Monday’s protest, writing on X, “The demonstration at Mount Sinai Hospital yesterday was reprehensible. Hospitals are places for treatment and care, not protests and intimidation. I strongly condemn this display of antisemitism. In Toronto and across Canada, we stand with Jewish communities against this hate.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was asked about the demonstration on Tuesday and made reference to the fact that protesting outside of a hospital is illegal in Canada.

The federal government introduced Bill C-3 in 2021, which amended the Criminal Code to protect health-care workers by making it illegal to intimidate or obstruct access to a health-care service.

“Do not break the law because that’s exactly what happened. You broke the law,” Ford said. “But even without the law, you have to have an ounce of decency.”

Toronto has seen an increase in acts of antisemitism since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas on October 7.

In early November, an Indigo book store in downtown Toronto was vandalized with red paint and posters plastered on its front windows wrongfully accusing its Jewish founder and CEO, Heather Reisman, of “Funding Genocide.”

Last month, a Jewish-owned grocery store in Toronto was spray-painted with the words “Free Palestine” and later set on fire.

Days later, Toronto police arrested four people on a highway overpass, located near a predominantly Jewish neighborhood, that has become the site of recurring pro-Palestinian Arab protests.