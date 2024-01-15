Toronto police chief Myron Demkiw reported that from the month of October to the end of 2023, there were an average of 190 hate crimes reported each month.

During a meeting of senior officials, the chief stated that in 2023, there were 353 hate crimes reported in total, as opposed to 248 in 2022, which represents an increase of 42%.

He claims that the majority of these reports are for antisemitic incidents, which in turn include approximately 37% of all hate crimes. In 2023, 132 anti-semitic incidents were reported, as opposed to 65 in 2022.

In the past year, there were 35 hate crimes against Muslims, Palestinians, or Arabs, and a 65% increase in crimes against the LGBT community.

Since October 7th, 2023, and to January 10th, 2024, the Toronto police have carried out 54 arrests and submitted 117 indictments on charges of hate crimes, including assault and uttering threats