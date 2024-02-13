Director General of the Ministry of Construction and Housing, Yehuda Morgenstern, spoke at the Israel Construction Center conference and said that he is optimistic about revamping the real estate industry.

"I do not disregard the 47 foreign workers who are landing in Israel today, because as we managed to do this, I can already see the next thousand workers coming from India. If we want workers here and now, we need the Palestinians. If we want workers for the next few weeks, we can wait for foreigners from other places," Morgenstern said.

Morgenstern added, "When I look from an optimistic and realistic point of view, our goal is to bring another 20,000 foreign workers to Israel in the next six weeks. We are working day and night to make it happen and I think we will meet this requirement."

Ayelet Russak, managing director of Real Estate Financing Complex Ltd., said that "last year showed a slowdown in sales. After October 7th there was a completely different stop. December and January showed a return to pre-war figures. There was a very high jump in Tel Aviv. Now there is a lot of money and the issue of leverage is critical, leverage carefully. The fact that there is a lot of money does not mean that it should be used."