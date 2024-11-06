The body of a foreign worker was found near Masarik in northern Israel this evening. It is currently believed that he was killed by shrapnel from a Hezbollah rocket or UAV attack.

Magen David Adom (MDA) stated, "At 19:11, a report was received at MDA's 101 emergency call center in the Asher region to a male who was injured and unconscious in an agricultural field near the village of Masarik. MDA EMTs and paramedics reported that the male, approximately 40 years old (a foreign worker), had severe injuries from shrapnel and was declared dead at the scene."

MDA EMT Netanel Ben Yehuda said, "We were led to the scene by a local farmer working in the area. We found the injured man lying in the field, unconscious, with severe shrapnel wounds to his body. We conducted medical assessments, but he had no pulse and was not breathing, with fatal injuries to his body. Unfortunately, we had no choice but to pronounce him dead."