Fernando Marman and Louis Har are reunited with their loved ones

Rav Shay Schachter, rabbi and Rosh Beit Midrash at the Young Israel of Woodmere and son of Yeshiva University's yeshiva dean Rabbi Hershel Schachter, arrived Monday night at the hospital to meet rescued hostages Fernando Marman and Louis Har.

Fernando and Louis were rescued early Monday morning by the IDF, during a complex operation in Rafah, Gaza.

During the meeting, Fernando and Louis recited the "Hagomel" blessing, thanking G-d for releasing them from captivity.

Rabbi Schachter screened the ceremony live, allowing students in Yeshiva University's study hall in New York to answer "amen."

Rabbi Schachter kept in contact with the hostages' families throughout the period during which their relatives were in captivity in Gaza.