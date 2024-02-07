Prime Minister Netanyahu has approved a ceasefire in Gaza between stages in the prisoner exchange agreement. Kan reports that he did not inform the War Cabinet ahead of time.

According to the report, Qatar requested the ceasefire during a period of advancement between stages, so that between each stage, negotiations between the two sides could continue.

It was also reported that the transition between stages could take approximately a week. The Prime Minister approved the Qatari request in a conversation with Mossad director David Barnea, during the summit for intelligence service directors in Paris. According to sources involved in the Cabinet deliberations, members of the War Cabinet j were informed of the agreement only after Netanyahu had approved it.

The Prime Minister's office commented: “The instructions of the Prime Minister to the Mossad director are fixed - to inform all members of the War Cabinet and to get their opinions.”

Hamas declared yesterday that it had given its official answer regarding a prisoner exchange agreement, centered around the demand to end the war, rehabilitate the Gaza Strip, and the release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages.