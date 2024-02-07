The US House of Representatives on Tuesday failed to approve a Republican-led bill that would have provided $17.6 billion to Israel, Reuters reported.

The vote was 250 to 180, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass the bill.

Democrats have rejected the measure, saying they want a vote instead on a broader measure that would also provide assistance to Ukraine, international humanitarian funding and new money for border security.

Opponents called the Israel legislation a political ploy by Republicans to distract from their opposition to a $118 billion Senate bill, unveiled on Sunday, which combines an overhaul of US immigration policy and new funding for border security with billions of dollars in emergency aid for Ukraine, Israel and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

On Monday, the White House urged members in both chambers of Congress to vote against the bill and said President Joe Biden would veto the measure if it reached his desk.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson had said the Senate bill was "dead on arrival" in the chamber even before it was introduced. And Senate Republican leaders said on Tuesday they did not think the measure would receive enough votes to pass.

The Israel-only bill's supporters insisted it was not a purely political stunt, saying it was important to move quickly to support Israel as it responds to the October 7 attack by Hamas.

As lawmakers have continued to haggle over the aid to Israel, the Biden administration bypassed Congress in December and approved the emergency sale to Israel of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition worth more than $106 million.