The White House on Monday warned that President Joe Biden would veto a standalone funding proposal for Israel that the House is set to vote on this week, calling it a “cynical political maneuver”.

House Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Saturday that the House will vote next week on the standalone bill providing $17.6 billion in aid for Israel.

Biden and the Democrats oppose this legislation, due to the fact that they back a broader bill which provides assistance to both Ukraine and Israel while providing new funds for border security.

The Office of Management and Budget took aim at the House $17.6 billion Israel bill, saying, “The Administration spent months working with a bipartisan group of Senators to reach a national security agreement that secures the border and provides support for the people of Ukraine and Israel, while also providing much-needed humanitarian assistance to civilians affected by conflicts around the world.”

“Instead of working in good faith to address the most pressing national security challenges, this bill is another cynical political maneuver,” the statement continued.

“The security of Israel should be sacred, not a political game. The Administration strongly opposes this ploy which does nothing to secure the border, does nothing to help the people of Ukraine defend themselves against [Russian President Vladimir Putin’s] aggression, fails to support the security of American synagogues, mosques, and vulnerable places of worship, and denies humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom are women and children.”

The White House urged members in both chambers of Congress to vote against the bill and said Biden would veto the measure if it reached his desk.

Even if the standalone bill passes in the House, it faces longer odds in the Senate, which on Sunday night unveiled a $118 billion package that pairs border enforcement policy with wartime aid for Ukraine, Israel and other US allies.

As lawmakers have continued to haggle over the aid to Israel, the Biden administration bypassed Congress in December and approved the emergency sale to Israel of nearly 14,000 rounds of tank ammunition worth more than $106 million.