The Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, announced this evening (Tuesday) that Hamas has submitted its answer regarding the proposal for a hostage deal, after days of foot-dragging by the terrorist organization.

At the same time, the Qatari leader did not reveal what Hamas' response was.

According to him, the response included several comments, but he added that "in general, the direction is positive, we are optimistic. We have forwarded our response to Israel."

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that tomorrow he will discuss with the Israeli government the countries' response to the Hamas answer.

Hamas stated after the Qatari leader's announcement, "We recently gave Qatar and Egypt our response regarding the framework agreement after the leadership's consultations with the factions were completed. We responded to the proposal in a positive spirit, with a demand for a total and complete ceasefire, an end to the fighting, a promise of humanitarian aid, shelter and the restoration of the Strip, the removal of the siege and the completion of the exchange."

"We appreciate the role of our brothers in Egypt, Qatar and all the countries that seek to stop the brutal aggression against our people," the terrorist organization stated.