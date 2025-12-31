Economy Minister Nir Barkat stated in media interviews that he is advancing a bill to designate Qatar as a terror-supporting state, which would prevent Israelis from establishing connections with Qatar.

However, reporter Yuval Sade has reported that the Ministry of Economy and Industry, led by Barkat, is currently promoting a move that would allow Israelis to trade with Qatar.

The move involves two different documents published by the Ministry which will allow Israelis, for the next three years, to import goods from Qatar and other countries with which Israel has no official ties, such as Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

The order allows imports to Israel from countries with which Israel has no diplomatic relations, including those that themselves ban the import of Israeli goods.

The full list includes Indonesia, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Tunisia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mali, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Chad, Qatar, Cuba, and Yemen.

Barkat responded: "This is a temporary order which was approved over 20 years ago! It is renewed every few years, in the same format, except for the removal of three countries whose status has improved (Serbia, Montenegro, and Morocco)."

"This is not an initiative of Minister Barkat. Due to Qatar's membership in the WTO, the State of Israel is obligated to allow Qatar the option to import to Israel. Minister Barkat is working to define Qatar as an enemy state in legislation, thereby completely preventing any economic connection with Qatar by law."