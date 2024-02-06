Minister Amihai Eliyahu criticized the government’s approach to all matters concerning the recovery of the hostages.

“We need to do much more to recover the hostages. We need to work for the present and the future simultaneously since we can neither give up on the hostages now nor the security of our descendants in the future,” he told Radio 103FM.

He claimed that “What made Hamas give in last time was that they ran out of water. Unfortunately, this time, they have managed to replenish their stores, so that approach will not be only a few days.”

Regarding the exchange of critiques between Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and the Biden administration, he stated: “There will be no Palestinian state here. There are many in the USA who agree with Minister Ben-Gvir.”