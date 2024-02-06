Former US President Donald Trump said on Monday said he wanted to debate US President Joe Biden immediately, Reuters reported.

"I'd like to debate him now because we should debate. We should debate for the good of the country," Trump was quoted as having said on a radio show hosted by conservative commentator Dan Bongino.

When asked by reporters during a trip to Las Vegas on Monday about Trump calling for a debate, Biden said, "If I were him, I would want to debate me too. He's got nothing to do."

Trump refused to take part in the debates of Republican rivals before the primaries and chose to skip all of them, arguing that he does not need to take part because “the public knows who I am”.

The former President has also turned down Nikki Haley's request that he debate her. Haley is the last remaining challenger to Trump.

In response to Trump's comments, Haley's campaign said in a statement that he was "too chicken" to debate her.

"Now it's time for Trump to man up and agree to debate Nikki Haley. Nikki is ready to put her conservative record and vision for a strong and proud America up against Trump's campaign of chaos and vendettas," Haley campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said, according to Reuters.

Trump and Biden debated twice during the 2020 race. A third debate was canceled after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and declined to participate in a virtual event.