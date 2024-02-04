Mike Gill, a former Trump Administration official, died yesterday (Saturday), days after he was shot during an attempted carjacking in Washington DC, Fox 5 DC reported.

Gill's wife, Kristina Gill, said in a statement: “It is with profound sadness that I wish to inform the community of the passing of my husband, Mike Gill."

She added: “His sudden departure has left a void in our lives that can never be filled.”

Gill served as the chief operating officer of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission under the Trump Administration, and worked as the senior vice president for Capital Markets at the Housing Policy Council at the time of his death. He leaves behind three children.

Gill was picking up his wife from work on Monday afternoon when he was shot in the head by a carjacker and critically wounded. The carjacker fled on foot and attempted to steal another car. He then successfully stole a third vehicle, shooting and killing the owner, Alberto Vazquez, Jr.

The carjacker stole two more vehicles before confronting police and shooting at them early Tuesday morning. He was shot and killed by police officers at about 4:30 in the morning.

Washington DC has seen a significant rise in the number of carjackings in recent years. In 2023, carjackings nearly doubled to 959, or about three carjackings a day. This is after carjackings had risen every year for the previous five years.

In November, Secret Service agents protecting the granddaughter of US President Joe Biden opened fire when a group of car thieves attempted to break into a Secret Service vehicle in Washington DC.

The incident occurred in the Georgetown neighborhood. Agents assigned to protect Naomi Biden spotted three people attempting to break into an unmarked Secret Service SUV.

One agent drew his weapon and opened fire, prompting the thieves to flee. They spread away in a red car. No one was injured in the incident, nor were any of the criminals struck when the agent fired at them.