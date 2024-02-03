IDF soldiers in both mandatory and reserve service in the Operational Mobility School (BALNAM) have been operating since the beginning of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

The soldiers carry out complicated missions while under fire, deep inside enemy territory.

They mobilize tens of thousands of soldiers to and from the Gaza Strip and are in continuous contact with both the forces in the field of battle and the medical units in Israel. Thus, the unit connects the inside of the Gaza Strip to the territory of Israel.

In over 1,500 operations, the soldiers of the Operational Mobility School evacuated many wounded soldiers.

The swift evacuation has saved the lives of many of these soldiers, the IDF noted.