A senior BBC employee is in hot water after branding Jewish people “Nazis” and white people “parasites” in a string of social media posts, The Telegraph reported on Thursday.

The BBC has been informed of statements made online by Dawn Queva, who is a scheduling coordinator at BBC Three, according to her online profile.

Posts made on her Facebook page include calling Jewish people “Nazi apartheid parasites” that funded a “holohoax”, according to The Telegraph.

Her posts repeatedly attack white people, calling them a “virus” and “mutant invader species”.

Queva, whose location is listed as London on her LinkedIn profile, also brands the UK “bigoted” and “genocidal” and claims white Europeans are “melanin-recessive parasites”, the report said.

Queva’s posts were made under the name of Dawn Las Quevas-Allen on Facebook, but it has the same profile picture as her regular profile, and Deadline magazine reported that her identity has been confirmed.

One of her posts made numerous references to the supposed origins of the Jewish people, claiming that they are not truly Jewish, but a “synagogue of Satan cabal calling themselves “JeWISH”.

Another post claims that the Rothschild family “funded their own holohoax”, and another that Israel is attempting to “forcibly permanently sterilize black women without their knowledge or consent”.

The BBC said in response, “We don’t comment on individual members of staff and we have well-established and robust processes in place to handle such issues. We do not tolerate anti-Semitism, Islamophobia, or any form of abuse and we take any such allegations seriously and take appropriate disciplinary action wherever necessary.”

The posts are the latest in a series of controversies related to the BBC and Israel.

In November, the corporation published an apology after falsely claiming that IDF troops were targeting medical teams in battles in and around the Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

Before that, the BBC falsely accused Israel of being responsible for an explosion at a hospital in Gaza, which the IDF proved was caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket.

The network later acknowledged that “it was false to speculate” on the explosion.

Last month, BBC host Gary Lineker came under fire from MPs and Jewish leaders after retweeting a call for Israel to be banned from international soccer games.