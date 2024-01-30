Three IDF soldiers fell in battle in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

Sergeant Major Yuval Nir, a resident of Kfar Etzion, fell in battle in Gaza. He is survived by his wife Ayala and five children. His parents, Amos and Letzi Nir, are residents of Migdal Oz in Gush Etzion.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Chief Shlomo Ne’eman said, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our loved one Yuval Nir. He was one of our most precious sons who went into battle on Simchat Torah (October 7) in Gaza. Yuval, you fell as a hero, in the most just of wars, in defense of your people and homeland. We send our condolences to the extended Nir family and the communities of Kfar Etzion and Migdal Oz.”

Capt. (res.) Gavriel Shani, a resident of Eli and originally from the town of Yakir in Samaria, fell in battle in Gaza. The town announced his death and sent condolences to the Shani and Daum families.

Israel Ganz, governor of the Binyamin Regional Council, said, "We received bitter news this evening about the fall of a respected officer who was devoted to his family, his people and his country. The heart aches over such a precious loss. The entire Binyamin Region shares in the grief of the family which is the grief of all of us. We wrap our arms around his wife and young children and will continue to help and accompany them in whatever they need."

In addition, Netzer Simchi, a resident of Masad in the Galilee who studied at the Kadoorie Agricultural High School, fell in battle. He is survived by his wife whom he married less than a year ago. He came to the reserves from his honeymoon in Thailand.

The administration of the Kadoorie School said, "With great sadness we update on the death of the late hero Netzer Simchi, who was killed today in the battles in Gaza. Netzer Simchi is a graduate of Kadoorie School and lived in Masad. Just got married, less than a year ago. The heart is broken. May his memory be a blessing."