The Gush Etzion Regional Council announces the death of Sergeant Major Yuval Nir, a resident of Kfar Etzion, who fell in battle in Gaza.

Yuval leaves behind his wife Ayala and five children.

His parents Amos and Letzi Nir are residents of Migdal Oz, Gush Etzion.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Chief Shlomo Ne’eman said:

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our loved one Yuval Nir. He was one of our most precious sons who went into battle on Simchat Torah (October 7) in Gaza. Yuval, you fell as a hero, in the most just of wars, in defense of your people and homeland. We send our condolences to the extended Nir family and the communities of Kfar Etzion and Migdal Oz.”