Iran claimed on Sunday it had seized a foreign oil tanker it accused of transporting “smuggled fuel”, saying it detained 14 crew members, The National reported, citing Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the unnamed vessel on Sunday morning, the outlet reported, and claimed it was carrying 2 million liters of smuggled diesel.

It was seized by court order 60 miles off the coast of Bandar-e-Bushehr. The crew on board, which the report said was “of Asian origin”, were detained.

Tasnim said the ship was from Oceania, without providing any further detail.

The incident comes two weeks after Iran’s navy seized an oil tanker carrying Iraqi crude oil destined for Turkey in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran said it seized the ship off Oman to retaliate for the "theft" of its oil from the same tanker -- which at the time was called the Suez Rajan -- last year by the United States.

The Persian Gulf has been an area of tensions between the US and Iran. The US announced this past July it would be beefing up its use of fighter jets around the strategic Strait of Hormuz to protect ships from Iranian seizures.

Later, the Pentagon said that the United States will send additional F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, along with a warship to the Middle East.

The US decided to beef up its presence in the region after Iran tried to seize two oil tankers near the strait, opening fire on one of them.

The Islamic Republic has threatened more than once to close the Strait of Hormuz, with the United States warning Iran in response that any attempt to close the strait would be viewed as a "red line" -- grounds for US military action.